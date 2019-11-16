Glenfiddich Grand Cru Whisky  Debuts in Nigeria

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The world’s most awarded single malt whisky, Glenfiddich, unveiled a new addition to its robust whisky collection, Glenfiddich Grand Cru with two exclusive launch events in Abuja and Lagos last month.

The new whisky, Glenfiddich Grand Cru is first matured for 23 years in handpicked

American and European oak casks and elegantly finished in rare French Cuvee casks.

It is an exclusive blend of the most exquisite flavours from Scotland and France.

Grand Cru is the first expression in Glenfiddich’s new range of high-end whisky, and contains notes of sweet brioche, pear sorbet, white grape and vanilla to create a rich palate and redefined drinking experience.

Glenfiddich hosted influencers and special guests at a grand reception of culinaryexploration, elegant décor, and grand celebration at The Vue, Novare Mall, Abuja

and Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel, Lagos where they witnessed the unveiling of this

unique expression of celebration.

At the Lagos launch, the Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador to Scotland, Mark Thompson took guests down memory lane with a brief history of Glenfiddich.

Renowned Chef, Chef Fregz, was also part of the celebration in Lagos, treating guests to exquisite food pairings across the Glenfiddich range, and a masterclass where guests were taught how to make unique dishes with Glenfiddich whisky.