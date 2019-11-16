Adamawa to Vaccinate I.5m Children

Adamawa State Ministry of Health has targeted to vaccinate, 1, 563,780 eligible children for measles and meningitis in the state. The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Mr. Kennedy Bartimaus made the disclosure in a press conference yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State capital. Bartimaus further explained that the 800,150 eligible children would be vaccinated against measles while 763,630 against meningitis. He said that the state government had received adequate doses of vaccines to this effect from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and have already been distributed in all the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Bartimaus said on this premise, the government was flagging off the vaccination exercise against meningitis and measles today by the Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the palace of District Head of Girei town in Girei LGA to sensitise parents on the need to take their children for vaccination to the temporarily designated posts provided for the exercise.

According to him, the vaccination exercise was going to be conducted in two phases starting from 16 November to 2nd December 2019 with the target to vaccinate over 1.5 million eligible children against meningitis and measles. He added that during the vaccination exercise, injectable vaccines would be administered free of charge in the designated posts for the exercise throughout the state. “For measles we are targeting children from 9 to 59 months while meningitis children from one to five years. This vaccination exercise against meningitis and measles is lifesaving and will prevent children from contacting these diseases ” he said