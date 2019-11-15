Yobe Gov Presents N108.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2020

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai-Mala Bunu, has presented an appropriation bill of N108.4 billion to the state House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Ahmed Mirwa.

The proposed budget, the first by the governor, indicated an increase of N16.7 billion or 15.5 per cent over the budget of N92.2 billion for this fiscal year.

The recurrent expenditure would get N58 billion or 53.8 per cent, while capital expenditure would get N50.4 billion or 46.5 per cent.

The breakdown showed that education got the largest share, followed by health and then works, with N22.9 billion, N16.1 billion and N12.7 billion respectively.

The governor, who tagged the budget: “Budget of Continuity and Consolidation,” said: “It is about the lives of our people, values and about our vision, mission, commitment to work hard, sacrifice and resolute determination to move our state forward, to the path of socio-economic prosperity.”

He said it would build on “the momentum to revitalise our education sector, seek to boost agriculture by encouraging a transition from our traditional subsistent to commercial farming, seek to improve access to qualitative and affordable healthcare for our people by upgrading healthcare infrastructure and making sure that our hospitals, clinics, and health centres have the basic requirements to function efficiently and effectively.”

According to him, “It will also build and upgrade critical infrastructure such as roads, water supply and sanitation facilities, electricity, among others to accelerate our effort in post-insurgency resettlement, rehabilitation, reconstruction and peace building. The budget will also focus on tapping from our vast solid mineral and tourism potentials and promoting commercial activities by providing incentives to attract private investments and entrepreneurship.”

Bunu said for the effective performance, four new ministries would be created.

The speaker, while receiving the proposed budget, promised to give it careful consideration and prompt passage.