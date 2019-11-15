Wema, Union Bank Pick Nigeria Bankers Games’ First Win

Wema Bank, Union Bank, EcoBank and Sterling Bank have qualified for the knockout stage at the ongoing 2019 Nigeria Bankers Games at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

In the first match of the day, UBA and FCMB battled to a one-all draw, with a superior goal difference a point enough was for UBA to clinch the top spot in Group A.

First Bank and Fidelity Bank went head-to-head in the second game but tie ended goalless as Fidelity Bank clinched top spot with superior goal difference.

Union Bank claimed third top spot in Group A with their 3-0 win over Ecobank. Both teams aimed at bouncing back from last week’s outings.

In the final group fixture, Wema Bank sealed a lone goal victory over Sterling Bank to pick their first points of the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, in the chess event concluded at the weekend, Union Bank claimed the gold medal in the male category, while First Bank and FCMB won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The table tennis event will conclude this week in the YabaTech Indoor Hall, while the football event will be entering the knockout stages.