Temple Jam Basketball Tournament to Tip off Nov 17

The Temple Management Company in conjunction with the Lagos State Basketball Association has announced that eight clubs from within Nigeria and across Africa will participate in the inaugural Temple Jam Basketball Tournament.

The round of games will run from November 18th 2019 to November 24th at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. The teams are billed to arrive in Lagos on Sunday, November 17th

Eight teams, including Kano Pillars, Oluyole Warriors (Oyo), Comets (Ondo), Anambra Flames, Gombe Bulls and Tema Harbor City (Ghana) have been confirmed as the participating teams.

Pillars and Comets have won the Nigerian league many times and reckoned as two of the most dominant Nigerian teams in modern era while Tema Harbor is very popular with Ghanaian fans.

The Temple Jam Basketball Tournament, which was announced, last week, is a partnership between the Temple Management Company and the Lagos State Basketball Association.

Former NBA player and one of the organisers of the event, Olumide Oyedeji, said: “This club competition has been established to support the development of basketball across Africa and provide a platform for clubs and players to encompass the sporting principles offered through this initiative. This tournament will give 8 teams from across Africa the unique opportunity to compete with the best clubs of the continent.”

