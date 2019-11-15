Lawan: National Assembly is One despite Party Affiliation

By James Sowole in Akure

The Senate President Farouk Lawan has reiterated that the National Assembly is one despite different political affiliation of lawmakers.

Lawan stated this Friday in Akure, Ondo State, when he led some senators during a stopover at the Government House on their way to the Trauma Centre, Ondo city, where Senator Nicholas Tofowomo was receiving treatment.

Tofowomo, representing Ondo South District in the Upper Chamber, had been in hospital for more than two months following an auto accident involving him and some other people one of whom later died.

Lawan said it is imperative that senators work together as a team because everybody would be affected if there are problems in the country.

He said: “If there are problems, robbery or kidnapping for instance, the perpetrators will not ask which party did one belongs. All they are interested in is money.

“It is therefore necessary for all of us to work together in the interest of the nation. We want to see an economy that works for everyone. We cannot get enough without the cooperation of everyone.”

While reacting, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu appreciated Lawan for leading other senators personally to visit one of them that was involved in an auto accident.

Akeredolu said the action of Lawan demonstrated his leadership quality despite the fact that Tofowomo does not belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor noted that political parties are just platforms they all used to get to position and after that they have become one.