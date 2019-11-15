FirstBank Partners CFA Society

First Bank of Nigeria Limited for three consecutive years is partnering with the CFA Society Nigeria to host its annual flagship event, “The Ethics Challenge,” scheduled for today and tomorrow in Abuja and Lagos for the regional and national levels respectively.

The Ethics Challenge was designed to increase students’ awareness of the ethical dilemmas and issues they may face when they enter the investment management industry. At the competition, students would be given an ethics case study to analyse, evaluate, recommend and present to a panel of judges.

The 2018 winner, Obafemi Awolowo University, would compete with 15 other higher institutions in the country to defend its trophy. Babcock University, Bowen University, Covenant University, Federal University of Technology Akure, Mountain Top University, University of Calabar, University of Ibadan and University of Lagos are the schools competing in the Lagos preliminary round.

Other schools are University of Abuja, University of Maiduguri, Bayero University, University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria and Madonna University in the Abuja based preliminary round.

The competition will be judged by Mrs. Adeola Asabia, Member, Board of Trustees, Business Ethics Chair, University of Lagos; Musa Bagudu, Head, External Funds Management Office, Central Bank of Nigeria; Kunle Anida, Director, Deals Advisory, PWC Nigeria amongst others.

According to CFA Society Nigeria President, Mr. Banji Fehintola, the annual competition embodies CFA Society Nigeria’s mission to promote the highest standards of ethics in our investment and financial services industry.

Expressing her delight on FirstBank’s support and participation in the CFA Ethics Challenge, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani- Mumuney said, “through our 125 years of existence, we at FirstBank pride ourselves in being exemplary in ensuring that global best practices are upheld through our adherence to ethical standards across our organisational practices and activities.”