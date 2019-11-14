Global Reporting Initiative Appoints NSE’s Orojimi to Boost Council

Goddy Egene

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Amsterdam, Netherlands, has elected the Head of Corporate Communications of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) into its Stakeholder Council. GRI is an international independent standards organisation that helps businesses, governments and other organisations understand and communicate their impacts on issues such as climate change, human rights and corruption. According to GRI, the appointment, which commences January 1, 2020 will be for three years.

The Stakeholder Council draws up to 50 diverse members from all United Nations-defined regions: East Asia and Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, North America, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Council is one of GRI’s three governance bodies that advise the board on strategic issues. The Stakeholder Council’s key governance functions include appointing board members and making recommendations on future policy, business planning and activity.

Orojimi has experience of 18 years as a leader in triple-bottom-line (people, planet and prosperity) business practice. He started out his career on the advisory services side working in advertising, public relations and experiential marketing. He was headhunted by one of his financial services client as corporate brand, events and sponsorship manager. The switch marked a new career in brand management, events, investor relations, public relations and sustainability. Orojimi later joined Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, Oando Plc where he managed the corporate brand as well as marketing communications for some of its subsidiaries.

In his current role as the Head, Corporate Communications at NSE, Orojimi oversees the overall brand vision, driving marketing activities, sponsorships & partnerships, sustainability and implementation of financial communications for the Exchange and its subsidiaries.