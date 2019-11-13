Queen’s English no Longer Exists Anywhere, Says Don

*As veritas university holds first inaugural lecture

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The first professor of Catholic owned Veritas University and professor of English, Gabriel Bassey Egbe, has disclosed that there’s nothing such as the Queen’s English or standard English anywhere in the world.

He added that no one has the prerogative to describe any language as superior or inferior, noting that those who speak the English language in any part of the world, are those who own it.

Prof. Egbe who spoke at the permanent site of the institution in Bwari, Abuja in preparation for the forthcoming first inaugural lecture of the University, said standard of education cannot be said to be falling in Nigeria simply because the yardstick of measurement is the English language.

Speaking on the theme “Of new Englishes and new literacies”, Egbe stated that what was being discussed today was about the plurality of English language and not just English language, adding that the Nigerian education authorities should embrace the Nigerian English which is standard for the environment and the people.

He said:” As we speak today, we talk about plurality of English language and not just English language. Queen’s English and standard English no longer exist anywhere in the world.

” English came as a language of invasion. In any case, nobody knows the origin of language. So no language is superior to the other and no one has the prerogative to describe any language as being superior to the other.”

In the same vein, the vice chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, disclosed that the University has commenced PhDs in Political Science and Economics.

He said the university which was established in 2008, had continued to witness rapid growth and development, adding that the inaugural lecture testified to its contribution to the academic community.

“We want to showcase Veritas University that we have come of age. This inaugural lecture also coincides with our progress because this year we are beginning PhD programmes in Political Science and Economics, and we are admitting for the first time in Veritas’ history candidates into the PhD programme.

“We have already gotten National Universities Commission (NUC) approval for this PhD programmes and it is a sign that Veritas University is coming of age,” the Vice Chancellor said.