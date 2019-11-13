Female Lawyers, Journalists Match against Rape, Defilement, Others in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As part of the activities targeted at reducing the incidences of rape, defilement and child trafficking in Ekiti State, the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council on Monday held a sensitisation programme against the scourges in the state.

During the public procession, the unions expressed sadness at the increasing rate of rape, defilement, teenage pregnancy and child abuse in the state, saying strong actions must be taken to stem the tide and protect the rights of the children.

The procession, which was part of the activities lined up for the 2019 NUJ Press Week, took off at the NUJ’s office located at Oke Bareke in Ado-Ekiti and moved down to Irona Market, Atikankan, Okeyinmi Junction, Okesa and Fajuyi areas of the state capital.

Addressing the people, FIDA chairperson, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, advised those with uncontrollable libidos to be circumspect of their actions, saying the laws are already in place to decisively deal with such individuals.

“Ekiti has sought amendments to the Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law to include life jail for rape offenders, instead of the usual five-year jail term.

“The punishment also includes medical castration and publishing of names and photographs of offenders and even suspects’ names on the state’s website to notify the world about their evil deeds.

“We hear of one rape incident everyday and how children under five years were being defiled by old men. This is unacceptable and it must stop,” she said.

The NUJ Chairman in Ekiti State, Rotimi Ojomoyela, said it sounded incredible and appalling for a 50-year-old man to be having sex with a minor.

“Some men have even got worse by committing incest, having sex with their own daughters and even going to the extent of impregnating their daughters. Ekiti is a land of honour and integrity. This sordid scenario should not be allowed to continue,” he said.

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun, in his remarks, urged parents to comply with the government’s directive that all children of school age must be registered in school.

“Don’t enslave your children by asking them to hawk during the school hours. This can expose them to sexual molestation or deprive them of education. Monitor your children’s movements and don’t allow anyone you can’t trust to take them away for sexual slavery,” he said.