PDP Set For Landslide Victory in Bayelsa, Says Dickson

Emmanuel Addeh

Governor Seriake Dickson said on Monday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will convincingly coast home to victory in next Saturday’s governorship election.

Dickson who spoke during a media chat in Yenagoa, said his confidence of the major victory for the PDP was hinged on the overwhelming support shown by the people during the constituencies based campaigns of the party.

He said the dominance of the PDP in Bayelsa politics was not under any threat from the APC, because of the ‘exceptional performance of his administration’, especially in the area of enthroning a tolerant political culture.

Dickson added that the government has made history by providing an enabling environment for all political parties to campaign round the state without any breach of the peace.

He said that the campaigns of the various political parties have been smooth without any incidence of violence and killings because of the deliberate policy of years of sustained investment in security by the government.

“Investments have made in security and stability over the years by this government. Even though we are counting days to an governorship election, an election that has generated a lot of interest, it is gratifying that our state is still very calm, peaceful and stable.

“And that is the evidence of the investments that my government has been making in the last close to eight years, which is why we will continue to remain one of the most peaceful and stable states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Few days to a governorship election, for the first time, we are seeing a Bayelsa that is calm. There are no explosions, no major security breaches, no hoodlums threatening people, even though some of the rallies in Yenagoa have been characterised by a lot of brigandage but it’s nothing compared to the past.”

He urged the people of Bayelsa to cast their votes for Senator Douye Diri in order to sustain the prevailing peace, stability and other enduring legacies of his administration.

He also called on traditional rulers to be neutral and not to heat up the polity by adopting a political party as all the candidates are their subjects.

“I have given recognition to traditional rulers more than any other government so I want you to protect the dignity of your office.” He said.

The governor who urged Bayelsans to vote wisely, reminded them that the election was about the future of their children which the PDP would protect.

Highlighting his performance in office, he said his administration’s achievements have surpassed that of his predecessors adding that Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation would be better off voting the PDP.

The governor who described the state international airport as