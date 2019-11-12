Organisers Assure Fans of Adequate Security

GOTV BOXING NIGHT MINI

Flykite Productions, organisers of the maiden edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, have assured fans going to the event on Saturday of adequate security. The boxing show holds at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking on the event, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Promotions, said necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of the boxers, officials and the fans at the event venue.

“Preparations have been put in place regarding top-level security. This is the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini and it is important that from this very edition we prioritize the security of everyone who will be at the venue,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night Mini will feature five potential explosive bouts. Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, will square off against Ola Adebakin in a national lightweight challenge; and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, will take on Dennis “The Range” Mba in a national welterweight challenge.

Other bouts are a national cruiserweight challenge between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Tunji “Germani” Olajide; and a national light welterweight challenge between Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu and Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade.

There is also an all-female clash as Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge.