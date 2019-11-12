Awosika Celebrates Showroom with Party   

A renowned designer, Bridget Awosika, recently celebrated the opening of her new showroom located in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos, with a party.

The showroom is a nod to the designer’s clean lines and minimalist aesthetic.

The store is dominated by a combination of marble walls and dark glass, complete with clean edges and orchids.

Awosika’s signature aesthetics of simple fabric and fluid lines is reflected in the space.

The store is a mixture of timeless beauty and grace which has become a signature of the eponymous designer.

Her femininity and love of modern art, culture, architecture, and the African identity are clearly felt upon entering the space.

In attendance at the party, which took place in Ikoyi, were some of Lagos’ most fashionable women, Eku Edewor, Chioma Ikokwu, Veronica Odeka, Jennifer Obayuwana and Elohor Elizabeth, among many others.

Guests enjoyed canapes whilst they sipped Martini Prosecco as they viewed and shopped the designer’s latest collection.