Aisha Buhari Hosts Prayer Session for Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari yesterday convened a special prayer session for the country at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja to commemorate the Eid Maloud festival.

The event, which reviewed the importance of supplication for the nation’s guidance and development, witnessed the presence of Islamic scholars from across the nation.

While addressing the guests, Mrs Buhari, in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, (Office of the First Lady), Aliyu Abdullahi, harped on the importance of worship.

She described faith as “ the highway through which our requests and innermost desires are achieved”.

The First Lady also reminded participants that Islam has outlined their responsibilities to their creator, societies, their close and extended families and neighbours.

She also asked them to carry out these responsibilities to the best of their abilities.

Speaking on the responsibilities of heads of households, she charged men to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and be responsible to their families through love, care and provision. She said this will spread horizontally across the society and vertically across generations, insisting that this can address the multiple societal ills that are bedeviling the nation; including rampant drug abuse particularly amongst women and youth, corruption in high and small places both in public and private sectors, and violent crimes.

She also appealed to the Muslim Ummah to promote the spirit of tolerance, love, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among the people of different faiths in the nation.

The Chairman of the occasion and Secretary General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said Nigeria has been caught at crossroads.

He said corruption has almost destroyed the nation, but for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari. Oloyede also said Nigerians must be better people in all ramifications if the country wants to attain greatness.

Scholars delivered speeches on issues of faith and practice, corruption, drug abuse, security, entrepreneurship and the emerging trend of child abduction.

Highlight of the occasion was a session of special prayers for the nation and its leaders conducted by a team of renowned Islamic Scholars present at the event.

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; former Governor of Nasarawa state, Sen. Tanko Almakura and other dignitaries.