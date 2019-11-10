Eid-El Maulud: Ayade Greets Muslims, Preaches Peace, Togetherness

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has urged the Muslim faithfuls to use the period of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebration to show love to one another and imbibe the virtues of perseverance and tolerance.

Ayade in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said Muslims should always emulate and promote the virtues of Prophet Muhammed which include honesty, kindness and peaceful co-existence.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah, the governor said the birthday of the Holy Prophet should inspire all Muslims to renew their belief in the Almighty Allah and Nigeria, starting from Cross River State.

“We all know that Prophet Muhammed preached and lived for peace as a revered and widely followed Prophet of Allah, his quality of honesty and perseverance, should be a lesson for all Muslims to imbibe, especially on his birthday”.

“This year’s Maulud come at the most appropriate time when prayers of Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah is needed to cushion the challenges of insecurity and economy in the country.

“In Cross River State, we are using agriculture and industrialization to strengthen our economy in a bid to reduce youth unemployment and poverty to ensure social inclusion and economic prosperity for all irrespective of religion or tribe.

“This is our own small effort at emulating the teaching of togetherness as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed ” the statement said.