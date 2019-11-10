Access Bank Pledges Support for Oba of Benin Satellite Town

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, Mr. Herbert Wigwe has pledged the support of his bank for projects that will uplift Benin Kingdom.

He made the pledge during a courtesy visit on the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II at. his palace in Benin City.

Wigwe, accompanied on the visit by his management team, said the bank has phenomenal respect for the ancient kingdom of Benin that everyone is extremely proud to associate with.

He also said the bank would support the monarch’s new satellite town project and other palace activities such as the Igue festival.

He said: “I thank you his majesty for the rare privilege of receiving us. We will support the Oba’s housing project. As great students of history his majesty, take it for granted that we will always support all the projects within your domain.”

Responding, the Oba of Benin said the idea of Benin new city project was his brainchild aimed at opening up new area and encourage urban-rural migration.

He said: “We are talking about creating a new city. We‎ want to try and open a new area that can encourage urban-rural migration. With this project, we will be able to achieve a lot in that regard.

“I have been praying to God to bring a man, woman to bring that to reality. This has been a very dear project to me. When I started, I just had a vision, and today, God heard our prayers and brought Hebert Wigwe”, the Oba said.

He said it would require billions of naira to bring the new city project to reality.

‎The Benin Monarch who was overwhelmed by the commitment of Access Bank’s Managing Director to the project, offered prayers of blessing upon him and the bank.