Osinbajo Flags-off Construction of Railway Wagon Assembly Plant

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Kajola, Ogun State, flagged off the construction of wagon assembling plant for railway system in the country as a means of localising rail technology in Nigeria.

The VP, while performing the ground breaking ceremony, revealed that rail system of transportation holds the key to transforming commerce in Nigeria and across the continent by linking ports to rail lines.

He noted that the project when completed was expected to produce some parts of the wagons for the Lagos – Ibadan and Abuja – Kaduna rail lines and also for the central rail lines to satisfy the needs of other rail operators within the West- African sub-region.

Osibanjo observed that with the building of the rolling stock locally, import and export business in Africa’s largest market will never be the same.

He opined that siting of the plant in Nigeria and the commitment to hiring Nigerians and Nigerian businesses affirms the President’s directives in Executive Order 5 on prioritising Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in the innovation, production and procurement of engineering projects and services.

According to him, “The plant would offer an important platform for engineers, technicians, artisans and other professionals to gain the specialised skills required for the production and maintenance of rolling stock.

“This will invariably conduce to spin-off businesses in the region of operation and across the country wherever rail networks are in existence. The plant is expected to generate about five thousand (5,000) direct and indirect jobs.”

Details later…