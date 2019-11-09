Katsina Swears-in 11 Sharia Judges

The Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar yesterday swore-in 11 acting Sharia Court judges with a call on them to sustain the integrity of the judiciary and ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state. He said that without justice there would be no peace, and urged the judges to stand firm and uphold justice without fear or favour irrespective of tribal or political affiliations. Justice Abubakar added that the state government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari had done tremendously well in revamping the judicial system, hence the need for the new judges to sustain the tempo while discharging their obligations. While noting that the new appointees would replace those that retired recently, the state chief judge admonished them to be courageous, fair and just in the administration of justice. According to him, “Never be swayed by partisan interest, neither by public clamour or fear of criticism. Be firm, fair and just to all. You must operate within the ambit of the law because that is the only way to maintain justice, equity and fairness.”

Earlier, the state Chief Registrar, Kabir Shuaibu said the appointment of the new judges was on merit and their track records, expressing optimism that they would live up to expectations. He said: “Their appointments were necessitated as a result of the vacancies that existed as a result of retirement, death or dismal of some of our Sharia court Judges. It is for the above reason that the judicial service commission under the chairmanship of the honourable chief judge deem it necessary to fill in the vacancies. The newly appointed judges are Ibrahim Yakubu, Mahdi Abdulkarim, Bello Abubakar, Ado Zango, Zakaria Inusa, Nasiru Tukur, Muhammed Dikko, Hassan Ahmed, Nasirudeen Haruna, Samu Bakori and Imam Babangida.