DJ Cuppy Launches Exclusive Gelato Merch at Payporte

By Azuka Ogujiuba

DJ Cuppy, on November 2, unveiled her amazing Gelato Merch at the Payporte store. After Cuppy posted a video of herself and her dad having Gelato in Italy, Gelato rapidly became an internet sensation that is sure to last a very long time.

We have since seen hilarious mimics of Cuppy’s video and even Dangote was not left out of the trend. Cuppy released a hit street single titled “Gelato” and has just decided to release high quality, trendy and fashionable shirts for Gelato lovers.

Cuppy collaborated with Nigeria’s leading omnichannel fashion and lifestyle brand Payporte as the exclusive retailer of the limited edition of her Merch because of its solid reputation as the destination for urban lifestyle and fashion pieces.

Payporte is one of the finest online retail store and fast growing e-commerce company in Nigeria that boasts of 24 hours service delivery. And it’s new partnership with Cuppy is looking forward to breaking grounds in the retail circle and further boost Cuppy’s brand bigger and become more bankable.

Cuppy is a well-trained and cultured jovial free spirit and she details that personality in her brand and that is undoubtedly evident in her release of her Merch, which sees a jolly side of her with colorful play in its details and more.

E-commerce has made it possible for average people who do not have the time to go out shopping, to now have access to all they need at affordable prices, at online retail shops without walking physically into a store or travelling abroad.

Fans, friends and family all gathered at the Payporte Offline Store, Lekki Phase 1 and Cuppy was elated at the turn out and was undeniably impressed by the warmth she enjoyed and the reception she got.

This is a step further into more ventures Cuppy is looking at opening up.

The Merch was available for purchase during the launch party and featured a meet and greet with Cuppy, autographed copies of her CDs, signed notes for Cupcakes, great music and more.