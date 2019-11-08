Obaseki sets up special team to combat cultism

…as Police CP assures on efforts to rescue Appeal Court Judge

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has set-up a special team to review and curb the incidence of cultism in the state.

The governor disclosed this while addressing journalists after the monthly state security meeting held at Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He said the special team would ensure that the law passed on cultism in the state is activated while persons found culpable of cult-related crime would be prosecuted, noting, “Our goal is to make sure that cases of cultism are properly dealt with. We will ensure that we have conviction particularly in our institutions of higher learning.”

Obaseki noted that the review of the incidence of crime in the state for the month of October showed that kidnapping was on the increase, adding that the cases of kidnapping are reviewed with a view to improving local and state government strategies in combatting the crime.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed said security agencies in the state are working to ensure the release of Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, who was kidnapped recently in the state.

“The kidnap of Hon. Justice Nwosu-Iheme is a major setback to us because we have recently recorded successes in checkmating activities of hoodlums. Concerted effort is being made to ensure the Justice is released,” he said.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to remain calm as the police intensifies efforts in protecting Edo citizens.