Minister Orders Termination of Cash Payments in NIPOST Offices

Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, thursday, gave orders to the Postmaster General of the Federation to stop cash payments across the counters of NIPOST offices nationwide. The order, according to Pantami, was meant to curb corrupt practices of some staff of NIPOST who were in the habit of collecting money from customers without remitting same to government.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the minister, Mrs. Uwa Suleman, the minister said: “In line with the anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Honourable Minister hereby directs the Post Master General, to with immediate effect, suspend all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide. The Post Master General, is to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately.”