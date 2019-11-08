Joy Idoko, Dino Melaye, Linda Osifo, Others Star in Lemonade Movie

Talented Nollywood actress and movie producer, Joy Idoko appears to be breaking new grounds with her new movie, Lemonade. The movie which will be premiered officially on December 12, 2019 at Transcorp Hilton Hotels Abuja features other great acts and notable public figures such as Linda Osifo, Senator Dino Melaye, Ayoola Ayobami, Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Real Warri Pikin,Chioma Adigo, Sean King, among others.

A production of Joy Media Productions and directed by Filmcorp, this long anticipated movie is a stimulating account of affection, ambition and determination to succeed irrespective of the circumstances, with strong emphasis on courage, tenacity and diligence.

It is the story of a single mum and aspiring writer who finds courage to leave a toxic relationship, and to pursue her dreams on her own. Decided not to get tangled in another heartbreak, she fends off all advances and eventually finds true love in a most unexpected way.

Speaking on the challenges of bringing the script to life, Joy said making films has been a lifelong dream for her and the whole process of producing this movie was a journey of faith and determination.

“The script had to go through two different writers. I didn’t get want I was looking for so I had to sit down to rewrite the script and I also sat with the director to edit it. It took almost two years to have the right script. Putting the cast and crew together was also a tough one, trying to find who will be perfect for each role.

“The most challenging one was choosing a director to interpret the script and I must say the director did an amazing job. Then, our locations didn’t turn out as easy as I thought and we have to go searching the last minute. Finally, for the fact that I had to juggle different rolls on set, from playing the lead, the producer, writer, chef and sometimes, executive producer, makes the whole journey an interesting one.”

Commenting on her decision to produce the movie, she said part of the intention of the movie is to create some form of awareness that will give people the courage to come out of their comfort zones and messy situations and live their dreams. “A lot of people are stuck in toxic relationships that has held them down from living their dreams and life purpose because of the absence of self-love or the fear of the unknown. Our dreams can come through but we must take steps towards them, the process will not be easy but in the end it’s always worth it”.

The new movie, Lemonade is touted to be one of the best movies to be released in 2019 judging by the reviews of the trailer, caliber of cast, crew and the script.