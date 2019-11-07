Soludo Tasks Nigerians in Diaspora on Investment

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and member, of the National Economic Advisory Team (NEAT), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has told Nigerians in the Diaspora that it is in their interest to contribute to the prosperity of their country.

He argued that it is wrong to regard investment in the homeland by Nigerians abroad as an act of charity.

In his keynote address yesterday at the second Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Soludo said racism and xenophobic attacks abroad had made it imperative for Nigerians in the Diaspora to have a prosperous country they could return to when the need arose.

He recalled that the Jews learnt their lesson in a hard way during their persecution which culminated in the Holocaust.

Soludo however urged the government to ensure the security of such investments, noting that the ease of doing business policy should be vigorously pursued.

“Diaspora synergy would be a decisive strategy for sustainable prosperity. In today’s world, a prosperous homeland is not just a choice, it is a duty.

“The diaspora is not just some group of people somewhere we are begging to come to Nigeria and do us a favour. My view is that the diaspora constitutes a strategic part of Nigeria and therefore, the development of Nigeria is not a choice, but a duty. But for this to happen, organisation is key.”

He disclosed that that the diaspora remittance estimated at over $2.6 billion would overtake crude oil earnings in the

future.

Soludo lauded the Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, saying her efforts were worthy of commendation.

In his speech, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said the agency would mobilise Nigerians in the Diaspora to champion the recovery and repatriation of stolen assets back to the country.

He advised Nigerians abroad to invest in the country, noting that the anti-graft agency was working to rid the nation of corrupt elements.