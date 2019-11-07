Port Harcourt Hosts 2nd Gladiators Football Camp

After Lagos and Abuja hosted the maiden edition of the Gladiators Football Camp, the city of Port Harcourt has been selected as the venue of the second edition slated to hold between December 8 and December 14, 2019.

The annual camp is being organised by the Dynaspro Sports Promotion and Advanta Interactive Ltd, in collaboration with UK-based Football CV Academy. The venue of this edition is the Bloombreed Schools in Port Harcourt.

According to the Coordinator of the project, Oluseyi Oyebode, the camp would continue with its ideal of bridging the gap between education and football. “The aim of the camp is to bridge the gap between education and football and also to encourage studying while playing football,” he said.

For this year, Oyebode said: “The highlights include learning basic techniques, marrying education with football. There will also be mentoring of players by UK coaches, with two outstanding players selected to visit FCV Camp in UK,” he added.

He however, said the decision to move the camp to Port Harcourt was aimed at meeting the yearnings of the South-south region of the country.

Already, registration has commenced across the country.

For the Head of Bloombreed Schools, Ahmed Kamal, the college’s decision to host the camp was aimed at providing opportunity for participants from the region.

“The school decided to host the camp as an avenue to provide opportunity to young people, ages 6-18 years, to hone their skills and also explore alternative career paths as they make progress in their academic pursuits.

He added: “Our target in terms of sports is to ensure that every child that comes to our school participates and develops relevant sporting skills either for recreation or as a career path. The camp will impact the lives of our students and other campers in the area of affording them the opportunity to train, socialise and acquire skills and we are targeting over a hundred participants.