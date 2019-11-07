APC’s Lyon Vows to Slash Varsity Fees, End Blackout

By Emmanuel Addeh

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has promised to end the incessant power cuts in the state and drastically reduce the fees currently paid in the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU).

On his campaign trail to Igbogene, Agudama, Opolo, St Peters and Amarata in Yenagoa, Lyon vowed that since the money belongs to Bayelsa and not him, it will be put to use judiciously to end the current electricity nightmare being encountered by residents of Bayelsa.

He asked the people to remain focused in their decision to vote for him and the APC at the poll, stressing that he would correct ‘all the mistakes made by the PDP’

“I have already promised you that Bayelsa money is not David Lyon’s money. Bayelsa money is for the development of Bayelsa and solving the problems of our people,” he said.

The oil and gas contractor said the APC would end the perpetual darkness, insecurity and usher in the era of industrial revolution and empowerment of women and youths.

Lyon added, “This government has joked with us for about eight years. David Lyon is a humble servant. My team and I want to serve Bayelsans and we depend on you all to vote for APC. Our government that is coming will empower women and give women appointments. We will not disappoint women.

“We will provide good empowerment programmes. Can you imagine that they increased the school fees of our university, the NDU? But when we come on board, we will bring all the school fees down.

“For close to eight years that they have been in power, have they paid student bursaries? I will clear all the bursary arrears when I become governor.”

During his visit to the Palace of Godwin Gurosi Igodo, Ebeni-Ibe of Atissa Kingdom, the APC standard bearer maintained that Yenagoa lacked all basic amenities and infrastructure including water, electricity, modern markets and security.

He said, “We need to work together as a family because Bayelsa is a family. I believe it is God that made it possible for an ordinary man like me, a local man like me to aspire to lead Bayelsa.”