Osun Set to Move from Civil Service State to Regional Commercial Hub

The Osun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to build a virile and robust economy that will be the pride of the citizens and residents of the state.

The government said that no stone will be left unturned to move the state from a civil service state to a regional commercial and industrial hub.

This was disclosed yesterday at the press briefing heralding the proposed Economic and Investment Summit, held in Osogbo.

Osun Economic and Investment Summit is scheduled to hold between November 19 and 21, where over 1,000 participants are expected to attend.

Addressing journalists, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, who doubles as the Chairman of the Summit Planning Committee, flanked by other committee members like the Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdullahi Binuyo; Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation; Mrs. Funke Egbemode; Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Jamiu Olawumi, said the summit was put together in furtherance of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s commitment to turnaround the socioeconomic and political fortunes of the state.

He said the government was resolute to tap and properly harness the huge economic potentials and opportunities in the state to the entire world.

The Chief of Staff said the proposed Economic and Investment Summit was aimed at driving home the state’s Development Agenda, which primarily is to sustainably reposition the economy of the state and deliver prosperity to the people.

Akinola further revealed that the state would use the platform to present the government’s economic roadmap and showcase investment opportunities within the state to both Nigerian and international investors.

He noted that the summit is in fulfillment of the promise the governor made during his swearing in, in November last year, where he promised to hold an Economic and Investment Summit, to drive the economy of the State.

He said the summit will help to develop a strategic roadmap that will help to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

“This is going to be a platform where the state will be looking inward to grow the immense economic potential of the state and as well showcase Osun as a strategic location for industrialisation.”

“We are going to look at the area of agriculture where cocoa economy will be revamped. This is going to be a paradigm shift in the annals of our economy as we want to change completely the mentality of being the civil service state to industrialised and agro-economic state. We have the ecological advantage to advance our economy. We want to become a regional commercial hub.

“We have mining assets which if properly harnessed can help to boost the economic potentials of the state. We want to regulate the sector for the benefit of the people and the state. Already, Osun is officially on the global mining map.

“We also want to look into the tourism sector by developing our tourist sites. We are looking at eco-tourism through exploration of the economic potentials at Osun Grove, Olumirin Waterfalls, Opa Oranmiyan tourist site in Ile-Ife and the state’s textile economy. We will revitalise the economy around these assets.

“Osun has been known as a regional hub for commerce. People then, moved from far and near to Osogbo to buy and sell. So, we are going to reactivate this for the benefit of the state and her people. We are glad that we have aggressively developed infrastructure. Our infrastructure renewal will go a long way to achieve this aim. Since our state is among the safest in the country, we will also also market that to attract investment and investors “, he added.