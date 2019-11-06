NWFL’s Plaudits for Wike, Rivers Angels on Super 4 Victory

The management board of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) led by Aisha Falode has congratulated the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the state owned team, Rivers Angels, for their well-deserved victory at the just concluded 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 championship.

The Jewels of Rivers as the team is called defeated hard-fighting newcomers, Confluence Queens of Lokoja, 1-0 at the final of the 2019 NWPL Super 4 on Sunday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Cecilia Nku’s well-taken penalty in the second minute proved decisive to hand the Port Harcourt side the enviable trophy and their seventh domestic title in the hotly contested final.

Falode, who took special notice of the Rivers State governor’s uncommon and unwavering financial support over the years to the team, insisted that the team awesome and overwhelming dominance of women’s football in the land would not have been possible without the unfailing interest and support of the governor especially as it concerns the welfare of the team and players.

“We want to congratulate the Governor of Rivers State, Wike and the newest Nigerian champions, Rivers Angels for their victory at the just concluded 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4.

“We have taken keen interest in the governor’s special and passionate interest and support for the team over the years.

“We make bold to say that the immediate victory and past victories achieved by the team may not have been possible without the huge financial support of the governor to the team.

“Of course, we need not reinstate the obvious that the team happens to be one of those state-owned clubs that earn their salaries regularly.

“Aside, we have equally noted that the governor do not joke with the welfare of the team in every aspect of it.

“Of course, the saying that, to whom much is given, much is expected, is very apt in describing the many laudable achievements of the team over the years.

“Worthy of note is the fact that Rivers Angels are almost the nursery and pool of material for the various national teams.

“Rivers Angels are by virtue of their 2018/2019 NWPL Super 4 victory have become instant beneficiaries of the maiden one week tour to Spain courtesy of the LaLiga/NWFL partnership deal,” Falode noted.

Additionally, the 2019 Nigerian champions, Rivers Angels, pocketed the championship prize money of N3million and giant trophy. The first runners-up, Confluence Queens took home N2million, while the second runners-up, Bayelsa Queens pocketed N1million for their efforts.

The final game was watched by the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen, the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare as well as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon. Phillip Shaibu represented by the Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen.

Also at the VIP Stand was the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick who was represented by the federation’s First Vice president and Lagos State FA Chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, the Nigeria Referees Association President, Tade Azeez, former Nigerian internationals and NWFL board members, among other dignitaries