NACA: HIV/AIDS Epidemic Reduces to 2% in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The National Aids Control Agency (NACA) Tuesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, disclosed that HIV/AIDS epidemic prevalence in the state has reduced from 7.2 to 2.0 per cent.

This was revealed to journalists by the North-central Zonal Coordinator of NACA, Lawrence Kwaghga, shortly after a familiarization visit to the headquarters of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health.

Kwaghga said: “Like you can recall, in the last survey for HIV/AIDS, we saw the impressive move that Nasarawa State, and by extension the Nasarawa State Aids Control Agency (NASACA), made by reducing the epidemic from 7.0 per cent to 2.0. That in essence shows the commitment of the state government.

“Therefore, we also want to come close to the state and support it to do more in fighting the epidemic to the barest level. We also want to inform Nasarawa State and the North-central zone that NACA has been decentralized to the lower level which will provide us with an opportunity to reach out to communities and also serve people of the state and by extension the North-central zone better.”

The NACA North-central zone coordinator said that the agency has opened a zonal office for the zone in Lafia.

“We officially come to intimate the state Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, of our mission and solicit for support from the state government to enable the agency move ahead,” the coordinator maintained.