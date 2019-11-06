Masari Warns Bandits against Violating Peace Agreement

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday urged repentant bandits to be sincere about the ongoing peace deal for the sustainability of peace in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ security meeting held at Government House, said government in synergy with security agencies would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any bandit found violating the peace agreement.

Masari added that the security of lives and property of the citizenry remained the cardinal objective of his administration, hence the need for the repentant hoodlums to be sincere about the colloquy or face the wrath of the law.

He, however, said the aim of the security meeting was to review the security situation of the state after a peace dialogue tour with bandits in eight frontline local government areas of the state.

According to him, “We held the security meeting because there is need to ascertain the performance of the state government, repentant bandits and security agencies in the peace initiatives.

“We hope that the meeting will make some corrections where necessary in order to sustain peace in Katsina State and the North-west in general. I want leaders of bandits in this meeting to be sincere about the dialogue and open up to issues during discussion.”

The meeting, which was later held behind closed-doors, drew participants from the Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Other dignitaries at the meeting included: the Secretary to the State Government and chairman state security committee, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa; the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari; among others.

