Recruitment: IG, Others Appeal Court’s Restraining Order

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, yesterday appealed against the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja halting police recruitment.

The appellants filed the five grounds notice of appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja shortly after Justice Inyang Ekwo re-affirmed an order for parties to maintain the status quo in respect of the subject matter.

The IG, the NPF and the minister, however faulted yesterday’s order in their notice of appeal.

Among other grounds of appeal, they contended that Justice Ekwo erred in law to have issued the order when the notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court was pending before the court had not been heard and determined.

They contended, through their counsel, Alex Izinyon (SAN), they filed a notice of preliminary objection to the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit on October 29, 2019 and the judge was duly informed about it on November 4, when the suit came up for hearing.

They noted that the court, without hearing them on what the status quo was, “proceeded to make an order that status quo should be maintained”.