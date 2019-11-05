Banker Emerges Winner in Essay Competition

Dr Olufemi Oladejo of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has emerged winner of the 2019 annual Toronto Centre’s essay competition.

Oladejo entry’s on ‘What role can financial supervisors and regulations play in promoting gender quality and the economic empowerment of women as they relate to the provision of savings, payments, and other financial services?’, was picked as the best out of the hundreds of write-up that were sent in for the competition on the same title.

A congratulatory note sent to Oladejo by the Toronto Centre Global Leadership in Financial Supervision, stated, “Congratulations to Dr Olufemi Oladejo on winning the Toronto Centre’s essay competition.”

Furthermore, the letter stated: “Toronto Centre received many high-quality submissions in our first annual essay competition asked what role can financial supervisors and regulations play in promoting gender quality and the economic empowerment of women?”

It added that Oladejo’s winning essay was combined with excerpts from submissions of three honourable awardees – Ms Enam Yawa Kodade of Bank of Ghana, Mr Sok Heng Lay of National Bank of Cambodia and Ms Andrea Fernandez Tinoco, a Banking and Finance professional based in Peru, to create a Toronto Centre note.

Also, it stated that the winning essays would be promoted through Toronto Centre’s social media accounts and website. According to the centre’s website, each winner would also receive a scholarship worth $3,000 to attend one of Toronto Centre’s international leadership programs of their choice.

An experienced banker, Dr Oladejo, started his banking career at Wema Bank Plc. He had a stint with National Bank Limited, Intercontinental Bank Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited before he joined the Central Bank of Nigeria.

As thorough-bred banker, he bagged is PhD in Accounting from Babcock University and attended the University of Ibadan, Ambrose Ali University and The Polytechnic Ibadan, respectfully. He is a qualified bank examiner and a researcher and an associate member, Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria and an Associate member, Institute of Cost Management.