Abiru Charges Students to Adopt Savings Culture

Polaris Bank Limited recently joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Savings Day with students of Government Secondary School, Hei-Rayfield in Jos, Plateau state and 30 other schools across Nigeria.

The Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, as part of activities by the bank to mark the occasion, stressed the need for Nigerian students to cultivate the habit of growing their finances through regular savings.

According to the Managing Director, this could be achieved by carefully and constantly monitoring discretionary spending habits and building a realistic budget that distinguishes between needs and wants.

A statement from the bank quoted Abiru to have said: “Money is never enough, that is the truth. You must deliberately decide to save money which means that saving is intentional. You must learn how to save ten percent of your pocket money and save towards a specific purpose.

“Money saved should be placed in a financial institution for safekeeping and earn interest on your money. This reduces the risk of spending, theft and gives your money the chance to grow.”

The Managing Director who was represented by the Bank’s Group Head, North Central, Olayinka Obikanye, listed some of the ways through which the students could realise financial independence.