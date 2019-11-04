Udo Udoma Receives Japanese Government Highest Award

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Government of Japan has named former Minister of National Planning and Budget, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, as one of the foreign recipients of the 2019 Autumn Imperial Decorations.

A press statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Embassy of Japan said that Udoma would receive “the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star,’’ which is one of the highest orders awarded in the name of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Nigeria.

“Udoma, an accomplished lawyer who served as the Minister of Budget and National Planning of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2015 to 2019, and Honorary Consul of Japan at Lagos from 2011 to 2015, is the first Nigerian ever to receive the Order of the Rising Sun award from the government of Japan.’’

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star is one of the highest orders under the Order of the Rising Sun, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the government of Japan, with the badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun.

“The order is awarded in the name of his Majesty the Emperor of Japan and is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in the international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

“The Order of the Rising Sun comprises as follows: Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun; the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star; the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon; the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette; the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays and the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays,’’ the statement added.