SALAKO AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN LAGOS

Monday letter

The APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu discovered Dr. Idris Salako, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State. He recommended Salako, Chief Executive Officer of Crawford Synergy Limited, an Urban Regeneration Consulting firm and Technical Director at Infrastructure Multi Project Partners Limited to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He is also the president of Association of town planning consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON). Salako pledges commitment to the six pillars of development in Lagos, encapsulated in T.H.E.M.E.S which is the development template of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu through Lagos-Urban Development Implementation strategy (LAG-URIM Strategy).

LAG-URIM strategy is a physical planning and urban development plan tailored towards driving full implementation and evaluation of the master plan of Lagos State. He emphasizes that poor implementation and evaluation strategy by previous administration has been the bane of urban development in Lagos State. Previous administration’s failure to drive urban development in Lagos taking cognizance of implementation and evaluation strategy has hampered Lagos State Master Plan for physical planning and Urban Development. Therefore, he is poised to reposition Physical Planning and urban Development in Lagos State by driving full implementation of Lagos State Master Plan for urban development. To ensure, the fulfillment of this pledge, he is set to enforce LAG-URIM strategy in all physical planning and urban development projects across the state.

Pedro Ukokobili, Lagos