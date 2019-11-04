Kogi 2019: We’ll Resist PDP Rigging Machine, Says Adeyemi

* Election an examination, not a war, says Audu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will resist the rigging plans of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 state governorship election.

This is just as the former First Lady of Kogi State, Prof. Aisha Audu has called on the federal government to remove all illegal arms and ammunitions in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Director General of the APC campaign council, Senator Smart Adeyemi, stated this in Ankpa, yesterday during the continuation of the APC governorship campaign rally.

Adeyemi said the rejection of Wada/Aro candidacy by its party chieftains has left them with only an option of rigging.

He urged the PDP governors and businessmen not to waste their resources on the opposition.

“Former governor Ibrahim Idris has showed us that the PDP candidate is not acceptable or sellable. By chasing out the party candidate who went with Oyo State governor to beg at his residence in Abuja, shows clearly there is no hope for the opposition PDP.

“The opposition too is now aware that they have lost it. The only option they are thinking of is to cause mayhem during the election and rig.

“But, we will not allow that. They have done it in the past. Rigging is in their DNA. But, we will vigorously resist any attempt to rig the November 16 governorship election.

“You cannot expect youths, especially those serving in various capacities in this government, to fold their hands and allow electoral malpractice.

“Ninety per cent of youths in the state have been empowered by the present administration with some of them unemployed before but are presently meaningfully engaged.

“The youths are familiar with the terrain in the state and their cause is helped by the general acceptance of our candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Already, there is confusion and in-fighting within the PDP over the N100 million released to them by a South-west governor for their flag-off campaign. They are financially incapacitated.

“I advised other PDP governors and businessmen not to waste their resources on the PDP candidate; nothing good can come out of that venture.

Meanwhile, former First Lady of Kogi State, Prof. Aisha Audu, has called on the federal government to remove all illegal arms and ammunitions in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Audu, who is the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), made the called in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reported that Audu is the widow of the late Abubakar Audu, former governor of the state who served between 1999 and 2003.

The professor described the election as an examination in which the people would come out with the scorecard and not a war.

“We are going into an examination, that is how I see the November 16 Kogi governorship elections.

“The world in watching, the international community is concern and the reports are not good.

”I believe the government will not take this for granted and do something to stop the killings in Kogi in the name of power sharing,” she said.

On the 35,200 police personnel to be deployed to Kogi for the elections, Audu said that the numbers looked good to secure the process.