Katsina Assembly Suspends Confirmation of Commissioner Nominees

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State House of Assembly has suspended the confirmation of the 17 commissioner nominees.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari had on October 16, 2019 sent the names of the 17 commissioners nominees for screening and confirmation by the House.

The House, in a motion moved by its Leader, Abubakar Suleiman Abukur, which was seconded by his Deputy Ibrahim Dikko, cited “technical issues” for the suspension.

The Speaker of the House, Tasi’u Maigari, while confirming the suspension during the Monday plenary, said the House would address the “technical issues”.

THISDAY reports that the assembly had screened all the 17 commissioner nominees last week.