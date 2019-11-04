Ambrose Ogbodu Epum is Dead

The family of Chief Ambrose Ogbogu Epum has announced his passing on to glory on August 12, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

Chief Epum was married to the late Mrs. Lilian Ngozi Epum who also died on September 3, 2019. He was a devoted Christian and retired from the Nigerian Airways.

According to a statement by Anthony Epum, he will be buried in his hometown on November 7, 2019 at his compound, Umuokaliamike, Ogbeowele, Ibusa, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State.

He is survived by many children and grandchildren.