Police Arrest Notorious Kidnappers in Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Rescue 9

Okon Bassey in Uyo and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued eight victims, including a 13-year-old boy.

This is as a Special team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu yesterday destroyed a building suspected to be kidnappers’ hideout in Ikot Ubo community, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State where they rescued a woman and arrested four suspects.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of Kaduna Command, said in a statement that the arrest of the notorious kidnapper led to the rescue of the eight victims in different locations of the kidnappers’ den.

He said the operation took place on Tuesday and Thursday, adding that the notorious kidnapper whose name was given as Mustapha Ibrahim was assisting the police in investigation.

Sabo said the victims were rescued at Rigasa and Narayi, both in Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

He said further that the bandits engaged the police in a fierce gun battle following the discovery of their camps at Maguzawa and Gurguzu forests in the state, adding that many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

The statement said: “On 29/10/2019 at about 2030hrs, a combined teams of Police Operatives from Rigasa, Nariya Divisions and personnel of the Command’s operation department acting on reliable tip off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious kidnapper one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road Rigasa Kaduna red handed, with a kidnapped victim one Abubakar Aminu a 13-year-old boy of Maraban Rido Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State on his way to deliver the victim to his gang members.

“The suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims in their criminal hideout namely: Ismaila Hussaini, Hussaini Umar both residing at Ado-Gwaram area of Rigasa Kaduna.

“The suspect is helping Police investigation. The Command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution.

“In addition to the above success, the operatives of the Command in continuation of the current onslaught against all identified Bandits Camps in the State, the operation at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests recorded another milestone today 31st October 2019 with the successful rescue of another set of five kidnap victims after storming some bandits camps at about 0130hrs and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

“While the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds, the following captives were successfully rescued by our Operatives.

“They are: Sada Abdullahi, Maimuna Umar Sharif, Ismail Umar Sharif, Aisha Umar Sharif, Husaini Umar Sharif all adult of Nariya Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon who briefed the press on the Akwa Ibom breakthrough, the raid, one of the suspected kidnappers escaped with bullet wounds after gun duel.

Macdon expressed happiness that the woman, simply identified as Glory Samuel, rescued unharmed was the only victim discovered in the kidnappers’ dungeon.

He said the den along with the adjoining boys’ quarters was later razed by officers and men of the state Police Command headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo.

He said the destruction of the building was to serve as deterrent to would-be kidnappers who may want to indulge in such crimes.

“We have destroyed the kidnappers’ den at Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area after rescuing one Glory Samuel and arrested four suspects after a gun battle.

“Glory Samuel was kidnapped on October 17, 2019, and kept in a very deplorable condition, but thank God for the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom state Command, who rose to the occasion upon receiving intelligence information.

“The team was ably led by the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working in conjunction with the Eket Local Government Area Command, the local residents and the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area.” he stressed.

He regretted that Mrs Samuel was still being detained after the husband; Mr. Samuel had paid the initial N3million ransom demanded by the criminals, who, according to him, later upped the ransom to N17million.