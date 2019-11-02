India Cup: Ayomike, Akande Headline Tournament Field 

The excitement that has pervaded the return of India Cup; one of the most glamorous tournaments at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 will climax today as golfers engage each other in the final round of the competition.

Notable low handicap players like former India Cup Champion, Tim Ayomike, Dapo Akande, Akeem Lawal, Hetal Zahl and high flying Peter Eben-Spiff are some of the golfers expected to light up the field on Saturday in the race for the tournament coveted trophy.

Earlier in the week, the tournament produced champions among the Caddies and Staff of the Club. Sola Ogunoye with 80-gross score won in the Caddies event while Favor Efenedo with 94-gross score won in the Ladies’ category in the Caddies’ 18-hole round. Benjamin Emili topped in the Staff Category.

However, today’s clash among the big hitters will decide where the trophy would be heading.

Chairman of the tournament Organizing Committee, Sunil Thadani said the committee is happy the way the weeklong competition has proceeded so far.

He said he expected a keenly contested tournament today, noting that the interest showed in the competition has been very encouraging.

While saying the competition wouldn’t have been successful without the support of sponsors and individuals like Ashish Gajjar, who has been working tirelessly, he said every one of them deserved commendation.

“We are grateful to our major sponsors, 7Up, Zenith Bank, OVH Energy, Indomie, DAG Motors, Olam Grains, Prestige Brands for supporting us. A special thanks to our partners African Industries and Emirates Airlines”, Sunil said.

Expected to be in attendance at the events closing gala, which will hold on Sunday is the Managing Directors of the sponsors company and other invited guests.