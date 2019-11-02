Hoodlums Disarm, Injure 4 Policemen at Checkpoint

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Four policemen are reportedly lying critically ill in an undisclosed hospital following an attack by suspected hoodlums at a checkpoint they mounted at Bonsac Junction, Asaba area on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.

The policemen, who are attached to the Delta State Police Command, were also said to have been dispossessed of two AK-47 rifles and two other guns by the hoodlums before disappearing.

The state police authorities however, would neither confirm nor deny the report of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night at about 9.30p.m.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, told our reporter on telephone yesterday that he was still on annual vacation while the command’s spokeswoman, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeva claimed that she was yet to be briefed about incident.

One of the injured policemen was alleged to have died of his injuries during the incident but a police source denied the death of one the policemen.

The incident allegedly caused panic in the area as the hoodlums, numbering about 10, attacked the policemen with dangerous weapons.

Following the attack, a team of armed policemen allegedly later raided the area, arresting youths indiscriminately in connection with the incident.