Darling Created Memorable Looks, Experiences at Lagos Fashion Week

Hair extension manufacturers, Darling Hair, shone like a million stars as well as changed the hairstyling game with the display of hair dos and extensions at Lagos Fashion Week 2019, the company has said.

It said that it collaborated with renowned fashion designers and hair stylists to create beautiful and iconic looks on the runway at the event.

A statement by the company said the annual event which took place from the 23rd to 26th of October 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, celebrated the best of African fashion with a mix of exciting activities and played hosts to designers such as, Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Andrea Inyamah, Orange Culture, CLAN, Style Temple, Yuteerone, Tokyo James, Iamisigo, Maxvive to mention a few.

“This year, at Lagos Fashion Week 2019, Darling created exceptional backstage experiences for models and designers, hosted a runway show dedicated to showcasing a unique fusion of hair and fashion (modelled by trendy fashionistas). Darling also created a beautifully and creatively designed Experiential space, hosted by Tomike Alayande, where visitors had a chance to receive complementary samples of the brands new detachable Kinky Straight and Afro Kinky ponytails.

“Fashion is very holistic and not limited to clothes and shoes, hair plays a huge part in the fashion industry. Our participation in this year’s edition of Lagos Fashion Week was borne out of the need to celebrate the transformative power of hair in fashion and celebrate creativity of the different talents showcasing at Lagos Fashion Week 2019.

“We have invested our resources in carrying out extensive research to produce modern day hair pieces to bring the already beautiful woman to full bloom. At Darling Nigeria, we have taken modern day technology and combined it with our local hairstyles to bring about hairpieces that will enhance hairstyles giving women natural looks, as well as, showcasing the modern beautiful woman,” Marketing Manager, Godrej Nigeria, Ayodele Otunjinrin concluded.

The highlight of Day 3 was the Darling runway show which included a display of exotic hairstyles, as Darling brought out its full arsenal of hair formats – naturals, weaves, braids and crotches modeled by surprise guests; Bolanle Olukanni, Kaylah Oniwo, Venita Akpofure and Idia Aisen.

Darling truly created experiences at Lagos Fashion Week 2019 that will remain memorable in the minds of many.º