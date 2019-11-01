Revolution to Hit Interior Designs Industry in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

The Commercial Director of Gemona West Interior Designs, Naomi Smith has said that the firm is determined to revolutionise the interior designs industry in Nigeria by delivering groundbreaking designs that compares with best practice around the world.

Smith made the comment at the recently concluded Made by Design Exhibition held at the Balmoral Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Describing the event purported to be one of the largest gatherings for interior designs players and vendors in Nigeria as a success, Smith stressed that following its successful outing at the exhibition, the firm is now better positioned to produce exciting projects never before seen in Nigeria.

Speaking on the exhibition, she said, “For the first time we are showcasing our designs at a major exhibition and we are excited about the responses we are getting from guests. We are here to demonstrate that the design industry is improving and to show that Nigerians can trust us to deliver the best designs comparable to any company in the world.”

In a bid to offer visitors at the exhibition the best of experience, Gemona West partnered other leading vendors and manufacturers to build an experience center that offered first hand feeling of the company’s contemporary interior design concepts.

The booth was made up of three compartments- bedroom, kitchen and office, all bearing the hallmarks and elegance of the award winning design company.

The partners who came together to create the experience center are Woodstyles, JCI, ProBlind, Evi Vernice Paints and Coating Solution, Jobaco and Brecolights.

And according to Smith, the decision to collaborate is a reflection of the evolution in the industry as many more consumers are demanding a one-stop solution from design firms instead of silo offering which is often cumbersome.

“To be very honest, the industry is changing. Clients are appreciating what value the interior designers, woodwork engineers, lighting engineers, interior decorators, paint specialist, kitchen equipment and fabric consultants are bringing to the table, it was time for the different professionals within the industry to come together and collaborate with the aim of servicing the same clients to deliver architectural/design perfection both interior and exterior.”

“The focus now is how we make sure that all professionals within our industry are all working as a team so that the clients get best results. Our belief is – when the client is happy, all the professionals involved within that project are happy”, she added.

The three-day exhibition attracted hundreds of visitors from various works of life. Top on the list of distinguished guests at the event were wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and the Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr Lai Mohammed, who were all thrilled by the transformation and sophistication in the design industry in Nigeria as demonstrated by the various exhibitors.

But it was Gemona West and its partners that attracted the largest crowd because of its innovative offering and exhibition concept.