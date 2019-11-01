Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper in Kaduna, Rescue 8

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Police said they had arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued eight victims, including a 13-year-old boy.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the command, said in a statement on Friday that the arrest of the notorious kidnapper led to the rescue of the eight victims in different locations of the kidnappers’ den.

He said the operation took place on Tuesday and Thursday, adding that the notorious kidnapper whose name was given as Mustapha Ibrahim, is assisting the police in investigation.

Sabo said the victims were rescued at Rigasa and Narayi, both in Igabi and Chikun

Local Government Areas of Kaduna state respectively.

He said further that the bandits engaged the police in a fierce gun battle following the discovery of their camps at Maguzawa and Gurguzu forests in the state, adding that many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

The statement said: “On 29/10/2019 at about 2030hrs, a combined teams of Police Operatives from Rigasa, Nariya Divisions and personnel of the Command’s operation department acting on reliable tip off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious kidnapper one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road Rigasa Kaduna red handed, with a kidnapped victim one Abubakar Aminu a 13 year old boy of Maraban Rido Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State on his way to deliver the victim to his gang members.

“The suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims in their criminal hideout namely: Ismaila Hussaini, Hussaini Umar both residing at Ado-Gwaram area of Rigasa Kaduna.

“The suspect is helping Police investigation. The Command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution.

“In addition to the above success, the operatives of the command in continuation of the current onslaught against all identified Bandits Camps in the State, the operation at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests recorded another milestone today 31st October 2019 with the successful rescue of another set of five kidnap victims after storming some bandits camps at about 0130hrs and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

“While the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds, the following captives were successfully rescued by our Operatives.

“They are: Sada Abdullahi, Maimuna Umar Sharif, Ismail Umar Sharif, Aisha Umar Sharif, Husaini Umar Sharif all adult of Nariya Village Chukun L.G.A Kaduna State.”