NIWA to Engage FG, Niger Govt on Baro Port Access Road

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has said he will engage the state and federal government for the rehabilitation of the road leading to Baro port.

The NIWA boss, who made this known during a familiarisation tour of the Baro River Port said he would partner the private sector to ensure the viability of the port.

He said the port would enhance intermodal transportation connectivity in the country, adding that it would also reduce pressure from big trucks off the road, and create huge employment opportunities for Nigerians, while also decongesting other busy ports.

He said it was the importance he gave to the project that made the port his first choice of his familiarisation visit.

He further stated that he was ready to partner all government agencies, local and state governments and the private sector to make sure that Baro Port becomes functional and create wealth for Baro community and Niger State people.

“I promise to discuss the issue of the road with both Niger State and the federal government and I assure you that the locals will be given priority when the port becomes fully operational.”

He said the railway lines at Baro will be brought back to life as he promised to visit the port again because of its importance to the country.

The NIWA MD also disclosed that since the Waterways hold great potential, all hands must be on deck to develop and improve our waterways.

“We are going to encourage the private sector to key into the industry, “he assured.