LAPO Honoured with BAFI Award

Ezekiel Okpuzor

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has been honored with meritorious award as “Micro Finance Bank of the Year 2019” at the Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards that was hosted by BusinessDay Newspapers.

The award was in recognition of LAPO’s outstanding performance in service delivery and eradication of poverty through loans support and other financial assistance to the society. It was also the sixth time the microfinance bank would be winning the award.

The Managing Director of LAPO, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, expressed delight for the award and enphasised the reason behind LAPO’s success. He said: “We have been a regular recipient of the award for the past six years. We have outreach financials services, which are obviously the focus that keep us ahead of other competitors.

“We do know that there are lots of microfinance banks in the country that maybe doing more of micro banking rather than micro finance, but for us, it’s a commitment to serve the under-served and owners of small and micro enterprises.”

“For me, we have won it the sixth time, that is to say that right from the beginning of the microfinance bank of the year award; we have always been the winner. I see that they look at our footprints across the country. We have our operations in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Secondly, we provide a range of financial services to our clients and have made a very firm commitment to serve the people at the bottom end of enterprise. LAPO actually goes beyond financial services to support our clients.

“We, therefore, challenge others to help Nigerians, especially women who currently do not have access to quality financial services.”