Gunmen Kidnap Wife of Deputy Accountant General

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the wife of Katsina State Deputy Accountant General, Hajiya Lubabatu Sani Lawal.

The hoodlums numbering about 20 stormed the victim’s residence located within Government Reserve Area (GRA) on Wednesday night and whisked her away.

THISDAY gathered that the gunmen gained access into the GRA residence of the Deputy Accountant General, using a Peugeot 206, which the private guards thought it was one of his cars. The Deputy Accountant General was said not to be inside the house when the abductors came-calling. Lubabatu, who is the younger wife of the Deputy Accountant General, had just returned from lesser Hajj with some of her children.

Lawal was recently appointed as Deputy Accountant General. He had served as the Head of Katsina State Treasury before his elevation.

Meanwhile, effort to reach the spokesman of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, for comment proved abortive as of press time.