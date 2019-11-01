Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu Mourn Mobolaji Johnson

Omololu Ogunmade, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Idowu Sowunmi in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have sent their condolences to the Lagos State government and the family of the first governor of the state, Brig. Gen. Mobolaji Johnson over the death of the former governor.

Buhari, in his message, tasked all leaders and citizens of Lagos State to uphold the legacies of discipline and selfless service bequeathed to the state by Johnson.

A statement by the president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, whom he said had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, starting out as a cadet in 1959 and retiring in 1975.

Adesina said as the first Governor of Lagos State, which was then the Federal Capital Territory, Buhari affirmed that Johnson laid a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.

He also said the president noted that the late Johnson’s footprints in promoting education and building durable health system would always be remembered.

The statement added that Buhari prayed the almighty God to accept the soul of the departed.

On his part, Gbajabiamila, has described as painful, the passing away of Johnson.

The Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said that the first Lagos State governor would be remembered for his good leadership qualities and the foundation he laid for the development of the state.

Tinubu, in his message, described Johnson as an essential Nigerian statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.

He also described him a man of high integrity who served Lagos with dedication and determination. Brigadier-General Johnson died at 83.

“First military Governor of Lagos, Johnson embodied the true spirit of Lagos. He served Lagos with dedicat

ion and determination. He contributed immensely to the state, developing the civil service. His tenure in Lagos also witnessed the building of major infrastructure in the state,” Tinubu said, in the statement by his media office.

“He was always available to advise and extend a helping hand to successive regimes in Lagos and particularly to me during my time as governor”.