Insecurity: Katsina Emirate Inaugurates Peace Committee

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

In a bid to restore peace, the Katsina State Emirate Council has inaugurated a peace committee to checkmate the myriads of security challenges and recommend suitable platform for resolving avoidable conflicts across the state.

The committee headed by Kauran Katsina and District Head of Rimi Local Government, Nuhu Abdulkadir, is to also tackle issues of rape, child labour, ethno-religious crisis and matrimonial conflicts.

Addressing members of the committee during their inaugural meeting on Thursday, the Emir of Katsina and Chairman Traditional Council of Chiefs, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabiru Usman, urged members to take cognizance of the myriads of the security challenges across the state.

He tasked them to end the wanton killings resulting from bloody clashes across the three senatorial zones of the state, which he said has been a predicament to national security and stability.

While reminding them to discharge their obligations within the ambit of the law, the traditional ruler said the committee was structured as institutional response to the crises facing the state.

The emir of Katsina however identified ethno-religious crisis as one of the sources of insecurity in the country which according to him must be addressed by the committee.

Members of the committee were drawn from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), traditional rulers, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).