Group Declares Support for Wada, Says Bello Governs with Impunity

Martins Ifijeh

A group known as Opinion Moulders and Critical Stakeholders of the Igala/Basa Nation has declared support for the governorship ambition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Musa Wada.

The decision, it said, was taken after painstakingly reviewing the leadership quality of the present governor, and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, describing his governance style as gradual entrenchment of impunity and authoritarian rule.

In a statement signed by the Convener of the group, Senator Alex Kadiri, the group said the latest entrenchment of impunity was the unconstitutional impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba as deputy governor of the State.

According to Kadiri, “Igala/Basa Nation rejects this brazen assault on the constitution of Nigeria. We therefore give our unflinching support to Achuba in his quest to set aside the illegal impeachment.

“Under Bello’s watch, the Igala/Bassa Nation, an indeed the majority of the people of Kogi State witnessed the worst form of governance since the creation of the state. In spite of the hefty financial resources at its disposal, salaries, pensions and gratuities are still not paid. The lucky ones were paid on percentage basis. It is on record that N50.8 billion bailout which was secured to clear outstanding salaries, pensions and gratuity have been willfully wasted on the politics of self-perpetuation and aggrandisement.”

He said the body notes the current atmosphere of insecurity, reign of fear and terror being unleashed on its people by state sponsored miscreants and political thugs, adding that Igala/Bassa Nation has witnessed the proliferation of dangerous weapons of violence, imported into the area by top government officials to harass and intimidate the people.

“The educational sector has not fared better under Bello. The Kogi State University which was one of the nation’s highly valued universities is now a shadow of its past glory. Draconian government policies under Bello has led to the mass sack of a generation of experienced lecturers from the institution without replacement and a dislocation of the university’s academic and administrative system.

“Bello has not commissioned or completed a single project in the entire Igala/Bassa land despite the unprecedented financial resources available to him.”

The group said it would therefore not compensate failure by supporting Bello’s reelection bid, adding that the Igala/ Bassa Nation, which comprises of nine Local Government Areas of Kogi East Senatorial District (Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Ibaji, Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Ofu, Olamaboro, and Omala) therefore endorses Wada and the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon. Sam Aro in the November 16 governorship election.