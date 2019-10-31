….Club Owners Preach Fair-play as NPFL Kick off on Sunday

Ahead of the November 3rd kick off date of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/2020 season, the Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria have enjoined its members to imbibe the spirit of fair-play throughout the season.

The association said the sacrifices made in the last season’s abridged league as well as the achievements recorded can only be consolidated upon if all the member-clubs exhibit high level of sportsmanship as the league returns to the 20-team format.

According to a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Isaac Danladi, and Executive Secretary, Alloy Chukwuemeka, the Club Owners commended all football stakeholders for their patience and understanding in the face of the avoidable litigation challenges faced by the entire Nigeria football fraternity recently which affected the system.

It congratulated the new Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, on his appointment as well as his positive drives towards ensuring that football is given the right direction to progress devoid of undue sentiments and unnecessary interference.

Club Owners reaffirmed their confidence on the leadership of the NFF and the LMC in their concerted efforts at giving the League a new direction to excel.

Meanwhile, the association has named a six-man delegation to attend the burial ceremony of the mother of its BOT Chairman and ex Lobi Stars Chairman, Mr. Dominic Iorfa at Gboko, Benue State on November 9, 2019.

The Delegation is to be led by its Chairman, Danladi with others like Mr. Mike Idoko of Lobi Stars, Davidson Owumi of Rangers FC, Mallam Ibrahim Osanga of Nasarawa United FC, Mr Pius Henwan of Plateau United and Alloy Chukwuemeka the association’s scribe.